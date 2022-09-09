Winslow Capital Management LLC Has $394.07 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Winslow Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,645,672 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,048 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises about 1.7% of Winslow Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Winslow Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.66% of Workday worth $394,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Workday from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on Workday from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.00.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $1.89 during trading on Friday, hitting $169.47. 27,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,101,258. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.29 and a 200 day moving average of $153.45. The company has a market cap of $43.38 billion, a PE ratio of -216.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.10 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $289,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,605 shares in the company, valued at $37,848,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $14,619,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,883 shares of company stock valued at $17,036,414. 21.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

