Winslow Capital Management LLC Takes $249.88 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 456,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,875,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 144.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX traded up $7.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $372.75. 3,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $692.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $374.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $420.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.57.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

