Winslow Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Winslow Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,922,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,163 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $291,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.1% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.9% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 3.3% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,445,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.7 %

HLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Worldwide from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $141.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.00.

HLT stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.20. The stock had a trading volume of 6,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,792. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.41 and a 52 week high of $167.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.24. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

