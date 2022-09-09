WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.49

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.49 and traded as low as $32.66. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $33.08, with a volume of 181,892 shares trading hands.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GenTrust LLC raised its position in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.2% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 26,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000.

About WisdomTree India Earnings Fund

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

