WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.89

Shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.89 and last traded at $56.69, with a volume of 39503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.39.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.15.

Get WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 31.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Motco bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund during the second quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.