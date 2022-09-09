Wolfe Research Raises General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.76.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.26 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.23.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its position in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.3% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 22,991 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

