Wrapped Centrifuge Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $659,198.00 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001623 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $37.44 million and $659,198.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Centrifuge

WCFG is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The CFG token lives natively on Centrifuge Chain but can be bridged to Ethereum and used as an ERC20 token. The ERC20 Token is called wCFG on Ethereum and has the address 0xc221b7E65FfC80DE234bbB6667aBDd46593D34F0 on Ethereum mainnet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

