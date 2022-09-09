Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys 9,539 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 1,041.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,455 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,539 shares during the quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 151 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 61.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $162.06 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.25 and a 52 week high of $383.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.33. The firm has a market cap of $435.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $28.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 26.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total transaction of $55,568.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.48, for a total value of $55,568.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,664 shares in the company, valued at $3,844,926.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,521,656. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

