Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Shares in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,000. Dollar General accounts for about 0.7% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in Dollar General by 130.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 91.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 9,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total value of $2,278,712.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,745.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $247.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.46.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

