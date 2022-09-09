Wsfs Capital Management LLC Has $13.01 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up 3.6% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $13,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,811,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 81.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 644,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,542,000 after acquiring an additional 290,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,268,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,787,000 after acquiring an additional 256,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,809,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $150.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $137.50 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

