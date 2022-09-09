Wsfs Capital Management LLC Invests $1.20 Million in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $5,398,000. Quest Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 118,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 37,295 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 55,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $289.37. The company has a market capitalization of $111.22 billion, a PE ratio of 55.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. On average, research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial raised their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

