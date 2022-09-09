Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,043 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 147.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.1% of Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,141,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 10.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,573,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,391,000 after purchasing an additional 348,880 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.3% during the first quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 1,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 150,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.89.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $165.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $174.13. The company has a market cap of $434.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.61. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

