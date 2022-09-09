Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases 5,014 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 281.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 124,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,754,000 after purchasing an additional 45,812 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after purchasing an additional 170,958 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 105,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,009,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

In related news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total transaction of $119,432.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,238 shares in the company, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.53 and a 200-day moving average of $223.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.