Wsfs Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,048 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,709,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at about $399,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 170,612 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,441 shares during the period. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 37.4% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 2,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 16.9% in the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Salesforce from $223.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.11.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM opened at $156.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a PE ratio of 290.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.48 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total value of $373,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,513,165,595.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,849 shares of company stock worth $12,442,710. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

