Wsfs Capital Management LLC Takes $1.90 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,945 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,895,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,954 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Ross Stores by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 115,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,169,000 after purchasing an additional 8,052 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,086 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,524,000 after buying an additional 4,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.24 and a 12-month high of $123.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ROST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ross Stores from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.61.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

