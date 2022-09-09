Xend Finance Market Cap Reaches $4.01 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, Xend Finance has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and $339,490.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance (CRYPTO:XEND) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

