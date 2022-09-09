XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 10,040 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 292.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,472 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 10,040 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips accounts for 0.6% of XTX Topco Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Crossvault Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.89.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $3.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.62. The stock had a trading volume of 205,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,301,254. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $54.83 and a one year high of $124.08. The company has a market capitalization of $144.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.94.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

