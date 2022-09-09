XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 3,318 Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation lifted its stake in Stryker by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 7,101 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 54,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

SYK traded up $6.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $227.12. 68,995 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.00. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $188.84 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.79. The company has a market cap of $85.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.57, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $244.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stryker to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.57.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

