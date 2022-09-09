XTX Topco Ltd Has $960,000 Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 467.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,284 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Applied Materials by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 387 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Applied Materials by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 5,204 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Applied Materials by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. 220,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,939,118. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.36. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.67 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The stock has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $1,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAT. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $153.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

