XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $731,000 Investment in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 172,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,411,000 after buying an additional 108,210 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,447,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,875,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 856,288 shares of company stock worth $188,801,430. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.06. 11,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,366. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $224.33 and a 200-day moving average of $218.06. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $234.56. The firm has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 52.67%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

