XTX Topco Ltd Makes New Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,180,000. CSX accounts for 0.5% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 282,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,276,618. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.86. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.52.

About CSX

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.