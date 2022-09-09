XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,308,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917,683 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DocuSign by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,588,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,991,000 after buying an additional 313,959 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,551,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,708,000 after buying an additional 1,813,284 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,637,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,717,000 after buying an additional 1,584,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in DocuSign by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,199,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,574,000 after buying an additional 57,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Stock Up 9.7 %

DocuSign stock traded up $5.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,725. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.25 and a 12 month high of $288.50. The company has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -141.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $622.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.25 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOCU. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DocuSign from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on DocuSign from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on DocuSign from $90.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.50.

About DocuSign

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

