XTX Topco Ltd Sells 1,239 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth about $515,268,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,077,000 after buying an additional 447,018 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,533,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,510,386,000 after buying an additional 417,496 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 123.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 552,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,559,000 after buying an additional 305,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 983,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,922,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Synopsys stock traded up $7.64 on Friday, reaching $341.40. The stock had a trading volume of 19,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,087,495. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $345.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $318.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.86% and a return on equity of 18.29%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synopsys news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trac Pham sold 18,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.03, for a total value of $5,647,202.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,171.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,924,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,182 shares of company stock valued at $22,033,688. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $409.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $405.33.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

