XTX Topco Ltd Takes $774,000 Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $1,828,000. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 70.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 22,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 9,314 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 8,718.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 198,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,171,000 after purchasing an additional 195,827 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the first quarter valued at about $3,536,000. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Stock Performance

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, hitting $56.06. The stock had a trading volume of 214,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,585. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MOS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

