YooShi Price Down 7.1% This Week (YOOSHI)

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 9th. In the last seven days, YooShi has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar. One YooShi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. YooShi has a market cap of $41.19 million and approximately $482,040.00 worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get YooShi alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004884 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002036 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000468 BTC.

ApeSwap (BANANA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

About YooShi

YooShi is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2021. YooShi’s official Twitter account is @yooshi_official. The official website for YooShi is yooshi.io.

Buying and Selling YooShi

According to CryptoCompare, “YooShi’s name and image are inspired by a dinosaur in Super Mario, whose name is Yoshi.YooShi GameFi Labs is an independent game incubator in the WEB3.0 era. It provides game developers with the complete GameFi game design system and technical support to help the game developers to finish blockchain game development more easily.YooShi GamePad is the first NFT-based gaming IDO platform on Binance Smart Chain. YooShi GamePad will allow gaming developers to raise funds by pre-selling unique in-game assets in the form of NFT.YooShi is a token on Binance Smart Chain boasting various features. Designed with burning mechanism, the total circulation supply of YooShi will be exponentially cut. Besides, by combining burning mechanism, innovative Auto-Liquidity function and NFT together, YooShi liquidity is allowed to increase rapidly. One of the most important features of YooShi is that it practices a large-scale decentralization which is rare for other tokens. Mixing these three outstanding features together, users are able to get a power house token out of the hands of anyone, except the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YooShi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YooShi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YooShi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YooShi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YooShi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.