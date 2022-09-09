Zcash Trading 11.6% Higher Over Last Week (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Zcash has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $76.27 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for $66.49 or 0.00312712 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Zcash has traded up 11.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00121640 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00078456 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003499 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,228,538 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash is a privacy driven cryptocurrency. It uses the Equihash as an algorithm, which is an asymmetric memory-hard Proof of Work algorithm based on the generalized birthday problem. It relies on high RAM requirements to bottleneck the generation of proofs and making ASIC development unfeasible. ZCash uses zero-knowledge Succinct Non-interactive Arguments of Knowledge (zk-SNARKs) to ensure that all information (sender, receiver, amount) is encrypted, without the possibility of double-spending. The only information that is revealed regarding transactions is the time in which they take place.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Zchain Explorer (Backup)Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.