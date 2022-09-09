Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 3,563 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Zhihu Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $826.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 62,950 shares during the period. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Zhihu by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,661,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,279,087 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zhihu by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 378,466 shares during the period. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

