Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Shares Gap Up to $1.26

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.26, but opened at $1.32. Zhihu shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 3,563 shares.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Zhihu from $4.70 to $2.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zhihu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $1.80 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.10.
The stock has a market capitalization of $826.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85.
Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.
