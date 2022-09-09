Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Ergoteles LLC

Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 742.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 107,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,677 shares during the quarter. Zoetis accounts for about 0.8% of Ergoteles LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $20,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoetis by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,766,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,755,000 after buying an additional 1,450,749 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Zoetis by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,994,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,289,000 after purchasing an additional 529,974 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Zoetis by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,663,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,381,000 after purchasing an additional 441,440 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,067,881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,744,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 311 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $55,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 9,689 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,744,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,153,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,073. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 1.2 %

ZTS stock opened at $158.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.18 and a 1 year high of $249.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 49.03%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.00.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

