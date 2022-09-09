ZoidPay 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $88,059.00 (ZPAY)

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. In the last week, ZoidPay has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar. One ZoidPay coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000568 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZoidPay has a market capitalization of $39.41 million and approximately $88,059.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ZoidPay Coin Profile

ZPAY is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 coins. The official website for ZoidPay is zoidpay.com. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @ZoidPay.

Buying and Selling ZoidPay

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay is a tech company that provides custom-made blockchain payment solutions for companies and individuals alike. Since its incorporation in 2018, it has been solely focused on developing products and constantly growing its team.ZPAY is ZoidPay's native token that fuels the core of the ZoidPay marketplace ecosystem economy ( based on Tomo Chain).”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZoidPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZoidPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

