ZooKeeper (ZOO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.15 Million

ZooKeeper (ZOO) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. ZooKeeper has a total market cap of $4.15 million and $211,253.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZooKeeper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0174 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 95.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00366533 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00789607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015430 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020125 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000297 BTC.
ZooKeeper Profile
ZooKeeper’s total supply is 238,283,680 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming.
ZooKeeper Coin Trading
