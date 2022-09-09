Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.66-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.38 billion-$4.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.54 billion. Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.82-$0.83 EPS.

NASDAQ ZM traded up $2.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,963,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,010,249. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of -0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.41 and a 200 day moving average of $105.64. Zoom Video Communications has a one year low of $77.79 and a one year high of $306.26.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Zoom Video Communications to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $91.00 to $76.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $115.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $139.58.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total transaction of $697,068.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $233,240.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 77,676 shares in the company, valued at $9,058,575.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,523 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,354. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

