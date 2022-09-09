Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.22. The company issued revenue guidance of $339.00 million-$341.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $324.84 million. Zscaler also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.16-$1.18 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZS. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research lowered Zscaler from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Zscaler from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $239.15.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Trading Up 20.2 %

ZS stock traded up $31.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $185.46. The company had a trading volume of 326,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,409. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.24. Zscaler has a 12 month low of $125.12 and a 12 month high of $376.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Zscaler will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $1,363,283.25. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,371,167.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 226,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 9,975 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $1,363,283.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 266,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,371,167.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,380,302 in the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,586,000 after acquiring an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $168,365,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 557,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 68,982 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Zscaler by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 287,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,038,000 after purchasing an additional 40,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,571,000 after buying an additional 7,125 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.