Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $215.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.38% from the company’s current price.

ZS has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Zscaler from $410.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BTIG Research cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.78.

ZS stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.77 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. Zscaler has a one year low of $125.12 and a one year high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. Zscaler’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 5,302 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $724,624.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,935,664.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,710 shares of company stock worth $3,380,302. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its holdings in Zscaler by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 362.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

