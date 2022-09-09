ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) One Day Volume Hits $119.00

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 1% higher against the dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $257,792.52 and $119.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00018109 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001525 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 68,604,208,832 coins and its circulating supply is 25,614,208,832 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

