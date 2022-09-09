Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.31), Briefing.com reports. Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.03-0.18 EPS.

Zumiez stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $33.08. Zumiez has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $55.10. The company has a market capitalization of $516.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Zumiez by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zumiez by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 4,012 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Zumiez by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,038,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Zumiez during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $791,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Zumiez from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair downgraded Zumiez from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Zumiez has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.00.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

