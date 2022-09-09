Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $220-228 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $277.18 million. Zumiez also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.18 EPS.

Zumiez Stock Performance

Zumiez stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $26.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,458. The company has a market cap of $519.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.08. Zumiez has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $55.10.

Get Zumiez alerts:

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.31). Zumiez had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zumiez

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZUMZ. TheStreet lowered Zumiez from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley lowered Zumiez from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Zumiez from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Zumiez from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.33.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 4.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,475 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 4.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,838 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 17.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,403 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,362 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 4,012 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zumiez

(Get Rating)

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zumiez Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumiez and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.