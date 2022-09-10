10,235 Shares in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Acquired by Glovista Investments LLC

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 10,235 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter worth approximately $549,000. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 4,887.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 234,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after purchasing an additional 229,700 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.49. 902,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,430,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $118.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. Citigroup raised their target price on NetEase from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. HSBC reduced their target price on NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on NetEase in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.63.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

