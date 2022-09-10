11,267 Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,267 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,420,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,006,050,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at about $549,346,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $228,638,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth about $267,791,000. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.65. 5,154,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,953,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The company has a market cap of $205.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

