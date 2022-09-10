114,092 Shares in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Bought by J. Goldman & Co LP

J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 114,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,000. J. Goldman & Co LP owned 0.18% of Global Blood Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 609,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 419,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,282,000 after acquiring an additional 81,056 shares in the last quarter.

Global Blood Therapeutics Price Performance

GBT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.76. 3,707,660 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,493,371. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $73.02. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.07). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. The firm had revenue of $71.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics to $72.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink cut Global Blood Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Cowen cut Global Blood Therapeutics to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nazila Habibizad sold 4,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total value of $314,314.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,200.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,302. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

