1,143 Shares in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Bought by Elequin Capital LP

Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 28,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 845.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEB. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 10,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 990,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,180,253.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Ron E. Jackson bought 5,900 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,474.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEB traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,197,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,075. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.99. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.70%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

