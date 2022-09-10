14,064,902 Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Acquired by Wealthsimple Inc.

Wealthsimple Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,064,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,508,000. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF comprises 18.7% of Wealthsimple Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Wealthsimple Inc. owned 98.36% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,568,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GLOV opened at $38.80 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBet has a one year low of $36.19 and a one year high of $42.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.70.

