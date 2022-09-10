1,514,966 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by Horizon Investments LLC

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,514,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,115,000. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IDV. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after purchasing an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 601,270 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,266,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,041,000 after purchasing an additional 363,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,647,000 after purchasing an additional 361,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth $11,054,000.

BATS IDV opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.23. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

