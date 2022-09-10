164,673 Shares in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU) Bought by Kanen Wealth Management LLC

Kanen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 164,673 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,510,000. Star Group comprises 0.8% of Kanen Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Kanen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Star Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bandera Partners LLC increased its position in Star Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 3,465,117 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,463,000 after acquiring an additional 151,002 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,821,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,311,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,555,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 536,148 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Star Group by 3.0% during the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 140,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Star Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Star Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Star Group Trading Down 2.5 %

Star Group Announces Dividend

Shares of SGU traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.11. 48,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,723. Star Group, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $11.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $335.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were paid a $0.1525 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Star Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.83%.

Star Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Star Group, L.P. sells home heating and air conditioning products and services to residential and commercial home heating oil and propane customers in the United States. It also sells diesel fuel, gasoline, and home heating oil on a delivery only basis, as well as provide plumbing services; and installs maintains, and repairs heating and air conditioning equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Star Group, L.P. (NYSE:SGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Star Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.