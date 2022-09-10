235,819 Shares in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV) Acquired by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 235,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,594,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 1.13% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,059,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 5,235.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,464,000 after purchasing an additional 338,009 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $18,162,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,898,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.10 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.01 and a 1-year high of $100.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.06.

