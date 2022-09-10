2,750 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,929,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,605,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,848 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,380,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,090,000 after acquiring an additional 388,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,209,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,576,000 after purchasing an additional 262,052 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,991,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,254,000 after purchasing an additional 216,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,063,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,930 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,710. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $188.89 and a 52 week high of $261.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $211.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.36.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

