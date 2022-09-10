314,857 Shares in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 314,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,881,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned 0.42% of MillerKnoll as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in MillerKnoll in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Get MillerKnoll alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on MillerKnoll from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

MillerKnoll Price Performance

MillerKnoll stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 516,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,946. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.39 and a 52 week high of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -50.59 and a beta of 1.22.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. MillerKnoll had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -138.89%.

MillerKnoll Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLKN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MillerKnoll Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MillerKnoll and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.