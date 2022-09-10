350,000 Shares in Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC) Bought by Taconic Capital Advisors LP

Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP owned about 1.62% of Arena Fortify Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AFAC. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $14,708,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,005,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arena Fortify Acquisition by 86.7% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 992,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,911,000 after acquiring an additional 460,792 shares during the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $4,256,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Arena Fortify Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $3,260,000. Institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of AFAC remained flat at $10.04 during trading hours on Friday. Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.55 and a twelve month high of $10.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.01.

Arena Fortify Acquisition Company Profile

Arena Fortify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on acquisition candidates within the natural resources industry.

