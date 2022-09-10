362,345 Shares in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Bought by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 362,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,738,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.32% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMBS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,789,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 482,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after acquiring an additional 144,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of LMBS opened at $48.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.63. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $47.92 and a 12 month high of $50.84.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
