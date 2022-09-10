3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Bought by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,696 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,221 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 1.03% of 3D Systems worth $22,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 33.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,610 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 232.9% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3D Systems

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 6,767 shares of 3D Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total value of $68,076.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,221 shares in the company, valued at $1,873,383.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Stock Performance

Shares of 3D Systems stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. 3D Systems Co. has a one year low of $8.78 and a one year high of $34.97. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. 3D Systems had a net margin of 39.08% and a negative return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. 3D Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on 3D Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

About 3D Systems

(Get Rating)

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

Further Reading

