4,000 Shares in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Purchased by MBM Wealth Consultants LLC

MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $218,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.0% during the first quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 4,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.0% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.5% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 40,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,888.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.67, for a total value of $238,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,888.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,284,270. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Marvell Technology Stock Up 3.3 %

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.93.

Shares of MRVL opened at $49.74 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.07 and a 12-month high of $93.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.94% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

